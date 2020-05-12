Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,599 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $50,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

