Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.7% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.