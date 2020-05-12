Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,504,643,000 after acquiring an additional 800,621 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. FIX boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.