Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

