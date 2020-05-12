Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,464 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

