Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 376,285 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.