Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $226.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average of $208.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

