iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.