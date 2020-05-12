iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

