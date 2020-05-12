Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.68 million. On average, analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITRN opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $356.40 million, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of analysts have commented on ITRN shares. BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

