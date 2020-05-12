IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

