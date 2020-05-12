Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:GCP opened at $18.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

