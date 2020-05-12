Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for US Foods in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on USFD. BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

USFD stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,584,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in US Foods by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,128 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in US Foods by 259.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,633 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,514,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after acquiring an additional 623,718 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

