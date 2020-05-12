JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,771,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

