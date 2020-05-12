JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

