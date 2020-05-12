Jumia Technologies (JMIA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JMIA stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.60. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on JMIA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.