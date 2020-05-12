KBC Group NV Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $398.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.44.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,590 shares of company stock worth $5,211,814 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

