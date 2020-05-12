KBC Group NV Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at $98.73 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.42.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.