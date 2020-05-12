KBC Group NV Has $3.15 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 41.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 144,610 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,835,000 after acquiring an additional 462,311 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,707,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,354,000 after acquiring an additional 251,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,428,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 483,685 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $37,288,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

