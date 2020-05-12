KBC Group NV Sells 333,518 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,518 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,939,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,221,000 after buying an additional 2,686,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,127,000 after buying an additional 1,683,588 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,501,000 after buying an additional 1,534,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after buying an additional 947,056 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

