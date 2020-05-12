KBC Group NV Sells 407,058 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,058 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,644,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,110,640.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,477,304 shares of company stock valued at $118,519,378 over the last ninety days.

Shares of SNAP opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.76. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.