KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,707 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,830 shares of company stock worth $24,704,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

