KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $51,522.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,431.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,430.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB lifted their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

