Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial cut Kelt Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.33.

TSE:KEL opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.06. The company has a market cap of $232.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.62.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.50 million. Research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

