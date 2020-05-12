KEMET (KEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KEM opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.88. KEMET has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

