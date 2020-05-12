KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,176 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

