KeyCorp Weighs in on Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.23%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

QRTEA opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

