Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at CIBC

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.94.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$17.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$13.90 and a 52-week high of C$23.37.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.