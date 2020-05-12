Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Set at C$20.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$20.50 target price on Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMP.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Killam Apartment REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.94.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$17.13 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$13.90 and a one year high of C$23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

