Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$180.00 at CIBC

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KXS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinaxis to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$161.44.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$169.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$119.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.99. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$74.48 and a 12 month high of C$173.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 208.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

