Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$200.00 at National Bank Financial

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$161.44.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXS opened at C$169.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$74.48 and a twelve month high of C$173.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$107.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 208.99.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.