Kinross Gold Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.37.

KGC opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

