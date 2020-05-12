Lincoln National Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $35.28 on Monday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,027,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5,083.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 174,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 112,385.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Lincoln National by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

