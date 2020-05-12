Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average is $120.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $474,079.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

