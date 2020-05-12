Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,772 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,757,000 after buying an additional 423,994 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,052,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 521,498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,001,000 after purchasing an additional 462,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $56,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. MasTec’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.