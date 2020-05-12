Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,145 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,272,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $6,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCEP opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $58.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

