Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 13,080 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

