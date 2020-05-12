Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,345 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 121,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 236,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 30,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

