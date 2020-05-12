Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$13.75

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LUG. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$11.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.39. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.02 and a twelve month high of C$13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total transaction of C$787,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,214,247.50.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

