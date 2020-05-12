Match Group Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Match Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 208.35% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MTCH. Nomura increased their price target on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Shares of MTCH opened at $79.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57. Match Group has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $95.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

