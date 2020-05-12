Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a research note published on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LCTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,327,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 3,977,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,054 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

