Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.78.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $51.33 on Friday. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $29,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,709 shares of company stock worth $6,691,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AlarmCom by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.