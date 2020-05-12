Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $19,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,401,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,496. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

