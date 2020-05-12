Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 301,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

