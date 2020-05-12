Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $70.17 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,305,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 38,314 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 3.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $70,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 304,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.