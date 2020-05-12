Morgan Stanley Increases Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $14.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $997.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Avaya has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($7.77). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Avaya by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Avaya by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Avaya by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.