Morneau Shepell Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morneau Shepell in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSI. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut Morneau Shepell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MSI opened at C$32.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.63. Morneau Shepell has a 52 week low of C$24.42 and a 52 week high of C$35.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.36.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$243.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.44%.

In other Morneau Shepell news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.75 per share, with a total value of C$97,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,650.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.