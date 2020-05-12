National Bank Financial Weighs in on goeasy Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

TSE:GSY opened at C$50.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.72. The company has a market cap of $687.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.98, a quick ratio of 22.50 and a current ratio of 22.62. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.61.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.97 million.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 49,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.83, for a total value of C$3,633,197.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,701 shares in the company, valued at C$31,076,633.83.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

