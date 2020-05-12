NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stake Increased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 127.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,680 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,152,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in NCR by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in NCR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 263,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NCR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCR shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NCR opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.75. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

