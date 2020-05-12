NetSol Technologies (NTWK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. On average, analysts expect NetSol Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

